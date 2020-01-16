|
|
|
GERALDIE Kenneth Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family
on 2nd January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Husband to the late Maureen, treasured dad of Steven, Janet, Mark and Joe. Loving father-in-law to Pam, Mel, Carole and Lisa.
Dear grandad and great grandad.
You used to spoil us rotten
with all your love and care,
we cannot feel your arms
around us tightly when we cry,
or able to kiss you softly
or wave to you goodbye.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations
will be forwarded to the
Leeds Community Healthcare.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road,
Leeds 9,
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020