HAIGH Kenneth
(Ken) Passed away peacefully
on 16th November, aged 81 years, formerly of Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Dearly loved Father of Steve,
a loved and respected
Father-in-Law of Lisa and an adored Grandfather of Rebecca.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 4th December at 11.50am. Due to current regulations,
the service will be restricted to
Family and Family Friends.
Donations in memory of Ken can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice c/o Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates,
LS15 7DS. Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020