|
|
|
HOCKBORN Kenneth Norman
(Ken) Passed away peacefully in
Leeds General Infirmary
on 23rd December 2019,
aged 77 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Ellen Mary Hockborn,
a dear brother, good friend to many and a much loved friend
of Dawn, Andrew and family.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Church, Neville Road, Osmondthorpe, LS9 0HD on Tuesday 28th January at 10.00am prior to cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu appreciated for Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Kayes of Halton
Tel 0113 8876220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020