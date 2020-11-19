|
ROBERTSON Kenneth November 10th peacefully at his home in Outwood formerly of Leeds, aged 85 years, the beloved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Jane, Jacqueline and John and a loving father in law, grandad and great grandad who will be greatly missed. A private funeral will take place due to the present circumstances, but any donations in lieu of flowers will be given to The Blind Veterans Association c/o Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020