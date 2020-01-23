|
|
|
SHARP Kenneth (Ken) Passed away peacefully in St. James's Hospital on 1st January aged 94, following a short illness and a 3 year long struggle with Vascular Dementia and he will be sadly missed.
Dearly loved Husband of the late Betty Sharp (née Moran), much loved Dad of Jill and
Father-in-Law of Jeff.
The funeral service will be held at St. Augustine's R.C. Church, Harehills Road, Leeds 8 on
Tuesday 28th January at 11.30am followed by cremation at
Rawdon Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation and a plate will be available in church.
With thanks to Doctors and Nurses at St. James's Hospital and all nursing and care staff at Oak Tree Lodge Residential Care Home and Greenacres Nursing Home.
Enquiries To
Hughes Funeral Services, Oakwood, Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 23, 2020