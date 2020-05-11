Home

Stephenson Kenneth Passed away peacefully at home on the 24th April 2020, aged 79 years.
Much loved and devoted husband of Wendy, dear dad and best friend to Richard and partner Alison.
Respected pillar of the community,
a friend to many he will be
sadly missed.
A private funeral service will take place at Kippax Cemetery on the 18th May at 2.30pm.
Donations in memory of Kenneth if desired will be for St. Gemma's Hospice.
Please use this link

www.kennethstephenson.
muchloved.com

All enquiries to
Wm. Dodgson & Son
74 - 76 High St., Kippax, Leeds.
LS25 7AJ
Tel 0113 287 2277
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 11, 2020
