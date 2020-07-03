|
|
|
CUNNINGHAM Kevin A notable boxing coach at
St Patrick's and Meanwood ABC.
Passed peacefully at home
on 24th June, aged 89 years.
Now at peace with son Paul
and late wife Patricia.
Loving Grandfather to Helen, Wayne, Paula and Roxanne.
Great Grandfather to Kara, McCawley, Jessica, Calum,
Mollie, Katie, Amelia, Leila and Elliot, and Great great grandfather to Harvey, Poppy and Austin.
Private Funeral Service to be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 14:20pm.
People are welcome to come and pay their respects to Kevin from 13:15-13:45 on Scott Wood Lane.
Please do not park on the
street and respect social distancing guidelines.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Moortown. Tel 0113 2689765.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020