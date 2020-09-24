Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Smithson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Smithson

Notice Condolences

Kevin Smithson Notice
Smithson Kevin Arthur Peacefully on the 15th September 2020, aged 76 years and of Morley.

The beloved partner of Shirley, loving dad of Toby and Heidi.
A dear father-in-law and grandad. Also missed by his devoted
and faithful dog Charlie.

A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations may be made online to the Dogs Trust.

Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -