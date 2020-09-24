|
Smithson Kevin Arthur Peacefully on the 15th September 2020, aged 76 years and of Morley.
The beloved partner of Shirley, loving dad of Toby and Heidi.
A dear father-in-law and grandad. Also missed by his devoted
and faithful dog Charlie.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, however, if desired, donations may be made online to the Dogs Trust.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020