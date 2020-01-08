|
|
|
MAUNDRILL Lavinia On 30th December 2019, passed away peacefully in St James' Hospital, aged 93 years of Rothwell.
Loving wife of the late Les,
much loved mother of Graham,
John and Steven, also a loved
mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at
12 noon followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service. Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020