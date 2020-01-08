Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lavinia Maundrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lavinia Maundrill

Notice Condolences

Lavinia Maundrill Notice
MAUNDRILL Lavinia On 30th December 2019, passed away peacefully in St James' Hospital, aged 93 years of Rothwell.
Loving wife of the late Les,
much loved mother of Graham,
John and Steven, also a loved
mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 15th January at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at
12 noon followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation for which a box will be provided at the service. Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -