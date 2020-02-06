|
TOWNSLEY Lawrence Laurie passed away peacefully on 19th January 2020 at
St. James' Hospital, aged 92.
Beloved husband of the late Edith, much loved dad of
Chris, Carole, Ian, Steve and Peter.
Loving father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
A service of celebration will take place at St. Mary's Church, Hawksworth Wood on
Thursday 13th February at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium at 2:20pm
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Laurie may be made to Diabetes UK/ Dementia UK a box for which will be available
at both services.
Family and friends please
accept this intimation.
All enquiries to W Kaye & Son
Tel. 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020