TAYLOR Lee Martyn He was born in Leeds
but was sadly taken from us on the 12th September aged 65 years.
Loving father to Stephanie, Christopher, William, and Edward. Loving brother of Gemma.
Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, arrangements are restricted. Please contact
Stephanie Taylor (Daughter) to join the funeral service by internet streaming or for any further information to send flowers, condolences etc [email protected] Hughes Funeral Services
Leeds 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2020