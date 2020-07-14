Home

Scott Leslie
(Les) Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th July 2020,
aged 75 years.
A dearly loved husband to Jill, loving father to Nicola, Karl,
Russell and the late Dean.
Also a devoted grandad
and great grandad.
A funeral service will take place at St James the Great, Manston on Thursday 16th July at 11am,
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu to Martin House and
Nicola's Day Centre.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds 9, tel 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 14, 2020
