Scholey Lilian Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Lilian
R.I.P.
Who passed away peacefully at Seacroft Green Care Centre on 6th June 2020, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved sister and now reunited with the late Fred,
Eileen, Jean and Pat, also a much loved auntie, great auntie and great great auntie.
Private funeral service, after
which Lilian will be interred at
Killingbeck Catholic Cemetery
on 24th June.
May she rest in peace
A Requiem Mass will take place at a later date in memory of both Lilian and Eileen.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel: 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2020