|
|
|
DEARLOVE Lillian June 17th 2020
in St Gemma's Hospice
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of Jeff,
much loved mother of Lynne, Phillip and Tracy and a loved mother-in-law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A private cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Friday 3rd July 2020,
followed by a celebration
of Lillian's life at the family
home and gardens at 1 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for
St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends and neighbours
please accept this invitation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 26, 2020