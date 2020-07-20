|
|
|
whyte Lily Passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on the 13th July 2020, aged 86 years.
Reunited with her loving
Husband Dave. A devoted Mam
to Shirley and Elaine, Grandma to Gavin, Gareth, Jodie and Stevie
and Great Grandma to Hazel,
Austin, Jenson and Quinton.
We will carry forward
her love and light.
Memorial service to
be held at a later date.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu
can be given to the West Yorkshire Fire Service Benevolent Fund.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 20, 2020