|
|
|
SAMPSON Linda
(Formerly Sloane) On Sunday, March 8th,
of Gildersome,
aged 76 years.
Suddenly in hospital.
Linda,
wife of the late Roy,
loving mum of
Clinton and Janette
and grandma of
Andrew, Richard, Sarah,
David and Jodie.
Funeral service
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium
on Monday, March 30th
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Linda
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Care
may be made on
leaving the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2020