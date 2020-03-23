Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Sampson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sampson

Notice Condolences

Linda Sampson Notice
SAMPSON Linda
(Formerly Sloane) On Sunday, March 8th,
of Gildersome,
aged 76 years.
Suddenly in hospital.

Linda,
wife of the late Roy,
loving mum of
Clinton and Janette
and grandma of
Andrew, Richard, Sarah,
David and Jodie.
Funeral service
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium
on Monday, March 30th
at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Linda
for the benefit of
Macmillan Cancer Care
may be made on
leaving the crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -