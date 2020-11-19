|
|
|
SIKORA-TUOHEY Linda Margaret Sadly passed away at St Gemma's Hospice on 6th November 2020, aged 58 years. Loving wife of David Tuohey, sister to Philip, Michael and Michelle. Cousin to Karrie, Julie and Debbie, devoted auntie to Aram, Parisa and Kian.
Private family cremation to be held at Rawdon Crematorium on 24th November 2020. Please do not send any flowers, Linda would have preferred donations to be given to St Gemma's Hospice in her memory.
"I do not sleep, I am a thousand winds that blow", Rest in Peace Linda.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2020