Lorna Knockton

Lorna Knockton Notice
KNOCKTON Lorna Elizabeth On Sunday 15th December 2019, passed away peacefully in
St James' Hospital, aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of Philip and much loved mum of Brenda.
The Funeral Service will take place at Thomasons Funeral Service, 120a-122, Crossgates Road, Leeds, LS15 7NL on Monday 13th January at 1.30pm, prior to interment at Whinmoor Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Lorna to Macmillan Cancer Support, for which a collection plate will be available at the service or sent c/o the Funeral Directors.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
