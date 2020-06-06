Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Luciele Wilding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciele Wilding

Notice Condolences

Luciele Wilding Notice
WILDING Luciele Maria Former Employee of
Wykebeck Valley Day Care Centre for 30 Years.
On Sunday, May 24th ,
of Wakefield, aged 69.
Peacefully yet very
unexpectedly and suddenly
during her sleep at her home.
Luciele,
dearly loved and loving wife
of Brian,
cherished daughter of
Mitzi,
treasured mum of
Guinevere and Dean
and devoted and adored
grandma of
Magenta, Joshua, Jarvis,
China and Cleo.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Due to the continued
restrictions relating to funerals,
Luciele's funeral will be
a private family occasion.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -