BROWN Lucy Sadly passed away peacefully on the
11th June 2020,
at home surrounded by family,
aged 83 years.
Much loved Wife to Peter
Mum to Julie, Tracy and Michael
Grandma to Lucy, Millie, Georgia, Harry and Evie.
Funeral service and celebration
of Lucy's life will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 30th June 2020
at 14:20 pm.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only by request however any donations will be gratefully received in memory
of Lucy for the benefit of Wheatfield's Hospice through
a just giving page found
via searching
'In memory of Lucy Brown'
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 26, 2020