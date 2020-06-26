Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Brown

Notice Condolences

Lucy Brown Notice
BROWN Lucy Sadly passed away peacefully on the
11th June 2020,
at home surrounded by family,
aged 83 years.
Much loved Wife to Peter
Mum to Julie, Tracy and Michael
Grandma to Lucy, Millie, Georgia, Harry and Evie.

Funeral service and celebration
of Lucy's life will take place
at Rawdon Crematorium
on Tuesday 30th June 2020
at 14:20 pm.
Private funeral service.

Family flowers only by request however any donations will be gratefully received in memory
of Lucy for the benefit of Wheatfield's Hospice through
a just giving page found
via searching
'In memory of Lucy Brown'
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -