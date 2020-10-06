Home

Lyndonne Wormald

Lyndonne Wormald Notice
Wormald Lyndonne Lyndonne passed away peacefully on Friday 18th September 2020, 18:40 the same day
and time of his birth.
Forever precise!
Dearly beloved son, brother,
uncle, and grandson an amazing "Superman" of the world
whose passing leaves a void
in the hearts of many.
A private service will be held.
Family flowers only please by family request, donations may be given in lieu to St James Hospital.
Dawn & family would like to thank
all those who over the past 11 years have cared and supported Lyndonne.
Particular thanks to Linda, Michael, Ashleigh, Jayne,
Claire and the fantastic staff at
St James in all departments.
Thanks also to family & friends for your many cards, and thoughts.
Special thanks to
Joseph Tate Funeral Directors
for helping to make a difficult
time more bearable.
All Enquiries to
Joseph Tate Funeral Service,
Tel: 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 6, 2020
