|
|
|
DYSON Lynn Passed away peacefully on the
4th March 2020, at home
surrounded by family,
aged 56 years.
Much loved Wife to Steve,
Mum to Steph, Daughter to Jean
and Sister to Dawn and Mark.
Funeral service and celebration
of Lynn's life will take place on
Monday 23rd March 2020
at 14.20pm at Cottingley
Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, any donations will
be gratefully received in memory
of Lynn for the benefit of
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Beeston
Tel:- 0113 2775268
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 16, 2020