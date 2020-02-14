Home

Notice Condolences

Lynne Howitt Notice
Howitt Lynne Of Crofton, aged 69 years,
passed away suddenly in hospital
on Monday 10th February 2020.
The beloved wife of Ian,
dear sister to Terry and a dear sister-in-law and friend to many.
The funeral service and
cremation for Lynne will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March at 9.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Dogs Trust,
may be left in the donation box as
you leave the crematorium.
All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess 01924-860097.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
