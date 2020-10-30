|
|
|
KENNA
Maisie
Peacefully at
Seacroft Green Nursing Home on October 25th, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill.
Much loved mum of
Neil and Martyn,
dear mother-in-law of Linda and Judy, treasured grandma of Tom, Ryan, Lindsey, Rachel and Liam.
Private Service will take place at Hughes Funeral Services
(Service Chapel)
180 York Road, Leeds 9 on
Friday November 6th 2020
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Maisie will be given to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020