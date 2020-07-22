Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
10:00
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Ainley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Ainley

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Ainley Notice
Ainley Malcolm Geoffrey
'Geoff' 9th July, in Pennington Court Nursing Home,
of Tingley, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Kathy,
much loved dad of
Kevin and Christopher,
also a beloved granddad to Tom.
Funeral Service will be held on
Monday 27th July at 10:10a.m.
The funeral Service is private,
but you are invited to keep Geoff
and his family in
your thoughts at this time.
For more information
please contact
JW Binks Funeral Directors
on 0113 2532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -