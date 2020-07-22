|
Ainley Malcolm Geoffrey
'Geoff' 9th July, in Pennington Court Nursing Home,
of Tingley, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Kathy,
much loved dad of
Kevin and Christopher,
also a beloved granddad to Tom.
Funeral Service will be held on
Monday 27th July at 10:10a.m.
The funeral Service is private,
but you are invited to keep Geoff
and his family in
your thoughts at this time.
For more information
please contact
JW Binks Funeral Directors
on 0113 2532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2020