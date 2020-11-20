Home

ELLIS Malcolm Leslie November 2nd,
passed away in hospital,
aged 68 years, Malcolm.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, much loved dad of Melanie
and Nicholas, also a loving grandad of Sophie and Kyle.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday November 24th
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Malcolm may be made to
Cancer Research
or Macmillan Nurses.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020
