|
|
|
HOGG Malcolm Passed away peacefully on
10th July 2020, aged 82.
Dearly beloved husband of Shirley and much loved dad of Joanne and Nigel, Lisa and Jon and Sharon. Adored and respected grandad of Luke, James and Sarah.
A dear brother-in-law and uncle who will be sadly missed.
Will love and miss you always -
you did it your way.
A private service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd July.
Family flowers only and donations in lieu if desired to
The Lung Association.
Enquiries to Peter at;
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 17, 2020