|
|
|
HOGG Malcolm Shirley wishes to thank her immediate family for all their love, help and support given during Malcolm's long illness. Shirley also wants to extend this gratitude to wider family members. Shirley would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Hawthorn Surgery, the neighbourhood team and Susan (Malcolm's night sitter) for all their compassion,
care and support.
Last but by no means least, massive thanks to Peter and Jen at Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors for all their efficiency and care during these hard times.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 31, 2020