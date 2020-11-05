|
|
|
TURNER Malcolm Roy Suddenly at home on Sunday 25th October 2020, aged 87 years.
Malcolm previously a
Highways Engineer for
Leeds City Council.
Loving husband to the late Althea, brother to Sylvia, David and the late Jim, also a good friend and neighbour to all.
The funeral service and celebration of Malcolm's life
will take place on
Wednesday 11th November at 1:30pm at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions please spend this time to reflect and share memories of Malcolm.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Whitkirk : 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 5, 2020