GRACE Mandy Jane
née Elsworth Formerly of Yeadon.
Passed away peacefully on
7th October 2020,
aged 47 years.

Loving mum of Holly and Ruby,
much loved daughter of
Patricia and Peter Elsworth and
partner of Dean Rickson.
Loving sister of Martin
and sister in law of Michelle,
adored auntie of Libby
and Charlie.

Mandy will be missed by
all family and friends.

Funeral service to be arranged.
Donatons if desired to
narccolepsy.org.uk

A shining light gone out too soon.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 3, 2020
