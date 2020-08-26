Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Tate Funeral Service
375 Tong Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 4QG
0113 263 8971
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Blackburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Blackburn

Notice Condolences

Margaret Blackburn Notice
Blackburn (née Coyle)
Margaret Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12th August 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Beloved mother,
sister, aunty, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The Service will be held at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds, Wednesday 2nd September at 15.10.
Family flowers only please by family request, donations may be given in lieu to British Red Cross.
All Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Service, Tel: 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -