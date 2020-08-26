|
Blackburn (née Coyle)
Margaret Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12th August 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late William (Bill). Beloved mother,
sister, aunty, grandmother
and great grandmother.
The Service will be held at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds, Wednesday 2nd September at 15.10.
Family flowers only please by family request, donations may be given in lieu to British Red Cross.
All Enquiries to Joseph Tate Funeral Service, Tel: 0113 2638971.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2020