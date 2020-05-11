|
Bray Margaret Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday 27th April 2020, aged 95 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Bert.
Dearly loved Mother of Kevin, Tony and to the late Robin and Jane.
Wonderful Grandma and Great Grandma to all her grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 18th May 2020.
Due to restrictions only 10 immediate family to attend.
Margaret will be sadly missed but loved forever by her family.
Enquiries to Coop Funeral Care, Pudsey, Tel : 0113 257 7788
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 11, 2020