Cox Margaret On February 1st, peacefully in Aspen Hill Nursing Home,
aged 92 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Peter, loving mother of Jennifer and Tim, mother-in-law of Kym, dear grandma of Chris and Emma and great grandma of Jensen.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday February 21st at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Diabetes UK.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth Tel 0113 2868114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 13, 2020