|
|
|
DALY Margaret
(Nee Heraty) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Margaret who passed away peacefully
at home surrounded by her loving family on 6th January 2020,
aged 82 years.
Formerly of Westport,
Co. Mayo, Ireland.
The dearly beloved Wife of Paddy and a loving Mam to Angela, Gerard, Kathleen, Sheila,
Margaret and Kevin.
A much loved and respected Mother-in-Law and Grandma.
A dear Sister,
Sister-in-Law and Aunt.
Margaret will be dearly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Gone from our sight,
But not from our hearts.
Reception into
St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
Torre Road, Leeds 9 on
Wednesday 15th January
at 6.30pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 16th January at 11.15am prior to burial
at Whinmoor Cemetery,
Thorner Lane, Leeds 14.
Flowers welcome but if desired, donations in memory of Margaret can be given to Leeds Irish Health and Homes and Church Funds,
for which a plate will be available.
"May She Rest In Peace."
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 13, 2020