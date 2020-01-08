|
Downing Margaret Of Colton, passed away peacefully on 28th December 2019,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Leonard Downing and much loved aunt of David and Stephen.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 13th January at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation -
a plate will be provided at
the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa,
01937 842574
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 8, 2020