Durkin Margaret Mary
(nee McEvaddy) On 9th November 2020, at home,
with her family around her.
Beloved wife to Tom, mother to Sean, Julie, Brendan and Tina and
mother-in-law to Jane, Jerry, Anne, and Chris. Deeply devoted granny, very sadly missed by Luke, Andrew, Tom, Katie, Christian, Liv, Pats, Bec, Phoebe, Fergus, Izzy, Nancy, Millie and Seamus, and loving great-granny to Michael and Harry. Much loved twin, sister,
sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and a dear friend to many.
The funeral will be private, due to current restrictions, but Margaret's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on 25th November 11.30am.
Please do accept this invitation to join us via the following link https://www.funeralstreaming.co.uk/viewing-room/5105/
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in Margaret's memory would be gratefully received by St Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.
Any enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
on 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020