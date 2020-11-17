Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dwyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dwyer

Notice Condolences

Margaret Dwyer Notice
DWYER Margaret Passed away on
5th November 2020,
aged 90 years.

Dearly beloved Wife
of the late William and
loving Mam of Chris, Keith, Peter,
Derek and the late Alan.
A beloved Nana and Great Nana.

Margaret will be leaving her home on Saturday 21st November at
10.30am for service at the
Chapel of Hughes Funeral Services, York Road at 11.00am prior to burial at
Harehills Cemetery.

The funeral service will be for family and close friends by invitation due to current regulations.

"At peace now,
she will be sadly missed by all"

Enquiries Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -