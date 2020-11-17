|
DWYER Margaret Passed away on
5th November 2020,
aged 90 years.
Dearly beloved Wife
of the late William and
loving Mam of Chris, Keith, Peter,
Derek and the late Alan.
A beloved Nana and Great Nana.
Margaret will be leaving her home on Saturday 21st November at
10.30am for service at the
Chapel of Hughes Funeral Services, York Road at 11.00am prior to burial at
Harehills Cemetery.
The funeral service will be for family and close friends by invitation due to current regulations.
"At peace now,
she will be sadly missed by all"
Enquiries Tel: 0113 2499338.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 17, 2020