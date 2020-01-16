|
|
|
EDMONDS Margaret
née McLoughlin (Former Teacher at
Our Lady of Good Council School)
Of your charity please pray
for the repose of the soul
of Margaret, RIP.
Passed away peacefully with
her loving family by her side on
7th January 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved little mum of Angela and mother-in-law of Bob.
Loving grannie of Sophie
and her fiancé Matthew.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
at St Patricks Church, Torre Road, Leeds 9 on Wednesday
22nd January at 10am
prior to private committal.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations can be given to St Vincent De Paul Society and
The Little Sisters of the Poor,
for which purpose a plate will
be provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020