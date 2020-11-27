|
|
|
GARDNER Margaret
(nee Webster) Peacefully on
12th November 2020,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late William Richard (Dick), much loved mum of Graham and Paul, loved mother-in-law of Sharon and Becky, and a loved
grandma of Daniel and Adam.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private service will be held on
Monday 7th December at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020