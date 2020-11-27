Home

GARDNER Margaret
(nee Webster) Peacefully on
12th November 2020,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late William Richard (Dick), much loved mum of Graham and Paul, loved mother-in-law of Sharon and Becky, and a loved
grandma of Daniel and Adam.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
A private service will be held on
Monday 7th December at
Rawdon Crematorium.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2020
