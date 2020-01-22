|
Gomersall Margaret 15th January,
peacefully in Dewsbury hospital,
of West Ardsley, aged 88.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Brian and Steven, also a devoted grandma of Deborah and Joshua.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 11:00.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service
to Parkinson's UK.
For more information please visit, www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
or contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 01132532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020