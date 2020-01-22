Home

J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Margaret Gomersall Notice
Gomersall Margaret 15th January,
peacefully in Dewsbury hospital,
of West Ardsley, aged 88.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mum of Brian and Steven, also a devoted grandma of Deborah and Joshua.
Funeral Service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 11:00.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be made at the service
to Parkinson's UK.
For more information please visit, www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
or contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 01132532087
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 22, 2020
