Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Margaret Gomersall

Margaret Gomersall Notice
Gomersall Margaret
(née Ackroyd) 23.12.1928. - 25.07.2020.
Passed away peacefully at home.
Loving wife of the late
Haywood Charles Gomersall.
Caring mum to Cynthia,
Paul and Richard.
Leaving 8 grandchildren and
7 great grandchildren.
The rock of the family is now dancing somewhere else.
Rest in peace Mum.
Private Service and Cremation
will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday 14th August 2020.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road 01132480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 6, 2020
