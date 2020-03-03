|
GREENWAY Margaret Sadly passed away in
St James' Hospital on
18th February 2020, aged 80 years.
Devoted wife to the late - David.
Loving mum to Karen.
Much loved grandma to Evan.
Funeral service followed by
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March 2020
at 11.40am. Family flowers only by request however donations may be made in lieu to Leeds Cares for which a donation box will be available at the service.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 3, 2020