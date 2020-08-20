|
Grisdale Margaret
'Peggy' Peacefully at St James's Hospital on August 11th aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of John,
much loved mum of Andrew,
Ian and Helen, a cherished grandmother, loving mother in law of Fiona and Carol and a dear friend to all who knew her.
Due to current restrictions
a private family service will
take place at St Giles Church
on August 26th.
Family flowers only please but donations would be welcomed, paid directly to OPAL
(Older People's Action
in the Locality) localgiving.org/charity/opal/
All enquiries to Rob Tindall
at Otley Funeralcare
Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 20, 2020