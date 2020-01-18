|
|
|
Heaven Margaret (Maggie) Aged 85.
Passed away on
28th December 2019
in St. James' Hospital, Leeds.
Much loved Sister, Sister in Law, Auntie and Step Mother.
Private cremation.
No flowers please.
If you wish, donations to the
British Heart Foundation.
Friends are welcome to join the family at the Holiday Inn, Garforth, 2.30pm on 26th January 2020 for afternoon tea and a celebration of her life. Dress colourful and casual.
Please RSVP, if possible, to her nephew, Brian, on 07984005499.
