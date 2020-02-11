|
Iwanuschak Margaret Passed away peacefully at Oulton Manor Residential home, on 30th January 2020 aged 89 years. Loving & loyal wife to the late Vic together again, much loved Mam to Vic & Stephen, also a loving Mother-in-law, Gran
& Great-Gran.
Service will take place at Christ the Saviour Church Swinnow on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 12.20pm followed by Burial at Pudsey Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Bramley Tel:- 0113 2360673.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 11, 2020