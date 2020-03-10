Home

Moran Margaret Passed away peacefully
in St James' Hospital
on 26th February, aged 89 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Derek, loving mam of Kevin, Derek and the late Michael, also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and auntie.

The funeral service will
take place at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on
Tuesday 17th March at 11am,
followed by interment at Harehills Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu appreciated for the RNLI, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation

Enquiries to
Kaye's of Halton
tel. 0113 8876220
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 10, 2020
