Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Penny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Penny

Notice Condolences

Margaret Penny Notice
PENNY Margaret Mary Sadly passed away in
Wheatfields Hospice on
26th July 2020 aged 80 years.

Wife of the late - Bill.
Mother of Stephen & Mark.
Mother-in-law to Michelle.
Grandma to Callum,
Connor & Kieran.
Loved by Neang, Allane & George.
Margaret will be sorely missed.

Funeral service followed by cremation
will take place at Rawdon
Crematorium on Tuesday
11th August at 2.20pm

Family flowers only by request
however donations may be made
in memory of Margaret to
Wheatfields Hospice.

For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -