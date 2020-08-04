|
PENNY Margaret Mary Sadly passed away in
Wheatfields Hospice on
26th July 2020 aged 80 years.
Wife of the late - Bill.
Mother of Stephen & Mark.
Mother-in-law to Michelle.
Grandma to Callum,
Connor & Kieran.
Loved by Neang, Allane & George.
Margaret will be sorely missed.
Funeral service followed by cremation
will take place at Rawdon
Crematorium on Tuesday
11th August at 2.20pm
Family flowers only by request
however donations may be made
in memory of Margaret to
Wheatfields Hospice.
For further details please contact
Co-op Funeralcare Horsforth
Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 4, 2020