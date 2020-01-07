Home

SERUWAGI Margaret Of your Charity please Pray for the Repose of the Soul of Margaret. R.I.P. Passed away peacefully at home on 26th December 2019, aged 86 years. Reunited with her loving husband Francis, much loved mum of Stephen, Juliet, Francis, Richard and Sandra, treasured grandma of Julianna, Reece, Nyle and
great grandma of Nova.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her family and friends both in the UK and Uganda.

Margaret will be received into
St Benedict's Church, Aberford Road, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1PX
on the evening of Tuesday 14th January at 5.30pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 15th January at 10am prior to burial in Harehills Cemetery. Flowers welcome but,
if desired, donations in lieu can be given to Dementia UK, for which purpose a plate will be provided
at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020
