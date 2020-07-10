|
|
|
Tonks Margaret 2/7/45 - 29/6/20
Passed away in hospital with
family by her side, aged 74.
Loving wife of 54 years to Kenneth, much loved mother to Paul, Patrick and John, loving sister to Barbara, also treasured aunty and
mother-in-law.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Private funeral taking place
on 16th July.
Donations to Hillside Animal Sanctuary, Hall Lane,
Frettenham, NR12 7LT.
Enquiries to Blyth Funeral Services, 01263 823155.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 10, 2020